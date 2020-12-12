Syl Kiger Death -Dead – Obituary : BloodHorse Veteran Equine Insurer Syl Kiger has Died .
Veteran Equine Insurer Syl Kiger Dies at Age 86 https://t.co/ofKqnRrzot @BH_RMitchell pic.twitter.com/JigLVZHjpr
— BloodHorse (@BloodHorse) December 11, 2020
