Sylvanus Nsofor Death – Obituary – Dead : Hon. Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to the US has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Hon. Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to the US has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Hon. Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, immediate past Ambassador of Nigeria to the US. Nigeria has lost an outstanding public servant of great erudition, integrity and courage. My deepest condolences to his family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/k7FbwMGA1Y — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) December 11, 2020

