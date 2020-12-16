Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat Death -Dead – Obituary : YouTube celebrity, Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat has Died .

By | December 16, 2020
0 Comment

Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat Death -Dead – Obituary : YouTube celebrity, Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat has Died .

YouTube celebrity, Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

HRH Princess Madryn Cereza I @CerezaHrh It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of YouTube celebrity, Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat. Almost 8 months after the passing of his human, Steve Cash. He was 13 years old. Condolences to his family. He will be missed.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.