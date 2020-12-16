Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat Death -Dead – Obituary : YouTube celebrity, Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat has Died .
YouTube celebrity, Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.
It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of YouTube celebrity, Sylvester the Talking Kitty Cat. Almost 8 months after the passing of his human, Steve Cash. He was 13 years old.
Condolences to his family. 🌹
He will be missed. 😿#RIPSylvesterthetalkingkittycat
— HRH Princess Madryn Cereza I (@CerezaHrh) December 16, 2020
