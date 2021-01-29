Sylvia Anderson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Honorary President Sylvia Anderson has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Honorary President Sylvia Anderson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We’ve received the very sad news that our beloved @HackneyLibDems Honorary President Sylvia Anderson passed away on Wednesday from Covid.
A councillor for Clissold ward from 1998-2002, and a stalwart of campaigning since the 70s, she lived a big life and will be missed by many. pic.twitter.com/rwDoqnn2uC
— Hackney Lib Dems (@HackneyLibDems) January 29, 2021
