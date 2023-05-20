Sylvia Gaines murder case : Father accused of murdering daughter Sylvia Gaines in Seattle in 1926

Father and Daughter: The Tragic Murder of Sylvia Gaines

After completing her education, Sylvia Gaines, 21, embarked on a journey of self-discovery in September 1925. She traveled 3,000 miles from her mother’s home in Lynnfield, Mass., to Seattle to find her father, Wallace C. Gaines, 46, who she had not seen since her parents’ divorce 16 years earlier. Sylvia’s search ended in tragedy when she disappeared on June 16, 1926, less than a week after her 22nd birthday, and was found dead the following morning. The investigation led to her father’s arrest and conviction for her murder, with evidence suggesting an incestuous relationship between them. Gaines was executed on Aug. 31, 1928. Gaines’ case was one of several eerie occurrences at Smith College in the waning years of the Jazz Age, with other students dying or disappearing under mysterious circumstances.

News Source : Mara Bovsun

