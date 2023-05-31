Sylvia June Atherton identified as victim in Florida’s oldest cold case

Sylvia Atherton : “Victim identified as Sylvia June Atherton in St. Petersburg cold case”

Sylvia June Atherton, a mother of five from Tucson, Arizona, has been identified as the victim in St. Petersburg, Florida’s oldest and most infamous cold case. Atherton was 41 when she died, having been found strangled in a black steamer trunk behind a restaurant by police officers on October 31, 1969. Her body had visible injuries to her head, and she was partially clothed in a pajama top. Despite attempts over the years to identify her using her teeth and bone samples, the samples were too degraded. However, a DNA profile was obtained from an original sample of Atherton’s hair and skin taken during the original autopsy and sent to Othram Labs in Texas. Atherton’s children were also found and confirmed her identity. The case remains unsolved, and the St. Petersburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the case or the whereabouts of Atherton’s children to contact them.

Read Full story : Florida “trunk lady” identified as Sylvia Atherton after 53 year /

News Source : CBS News

