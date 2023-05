Sylvio LeBlanc : Police Search for Suspect in Shooting Death of Calvin Craig in Orlando Neighborhood

Police searching for suspect in shooting death of Calvin Craig on McFall Avenue

Police: Man missing in Orange County Updated: 8:15 PM EDT May 20, 2023



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

REPORTING IN ORLANDO SAID I GOT TO GUESS WESH 2 NEWS, A 29 YEAR OLD ORLANDO MAN IS DEAD AFTER AN OVERNIGHT MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN ORANGE COUNTY. TROOPERS SAY HE WAS DRIVING WEST ON LANCASTER ROAD NEAR LAKE ELEANOR DRIVE FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN, LOST CONTROL AND HIT A CONCRETE POLE. THE MOTORCYCLIST WAS THROWN FROM THE BIKE JUST AFTER 2:30 A.M. AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD. IN FLAGLER COUNTY, ONE PERSON IS IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER A CRASH AND CAR FIRE ON EITHER 95. PICTURES FROM THE SCENE SHOWED THE FIRE RESCUE OFFICIALS PUTTING OUT THE CAR, FIRE AND DAMAGE FROM THE FLAMES. WE ARE WORKING TO LEARN THE CONDITION OF THE PERSON TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL. ORLANDO POLICE ARE SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT. THEY SAY SHOT AND KILLED A MAN IN THE PAIR. MORE NEIGHBORHOOD EARLIER THIS MONTH. THE VICTIM HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS CALVIN CRAIG AND OFFICIALS SAY HE WAS FOUND SHOT TO DEATH AT A HOME ON MCFALL AVENUE ON MAY 3RD. NOW, THERE IS A CASH REWARD OF UP TO. $5,000 FOR ANYONE WHO CAN HELP POLICE ARREST A SUSPECT. YOU CAN MAKE AN ANONYMOUS TIP TO CRIME LINE. THAT TELEPHONE NUMBE

Police: Man missing in Orange County Updated: 8:15 PM EDT May 20, 2023 ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlinesPolice said a man has been reported missing in Orange County. According to the Orlando Police Department, the Cataline Isle apartment complex, located on LB McLeod Road, was the last place 64-year-old Sylvio LeBlanc was seen.LeBlanc was wearing gray shorts with a white shirt and gray Crocs. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 321-235-5300.Top stories: Missing barbershop owner found dead inside submerged car in Kissimmee, deputies say Florida couple says their intimate moments were watched by tech company employees WESH 2 Investigates Florida power company billing program ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines Police said a man has been reported missing in Orange County. According to the Orlando Police Department, the Cataline Isle apartment complex, located on LB McLeod Road, was the last place 64-year-old Sylvio LeBlanc was seen. LeBlanc was wearing gray shorts with a white shirt and gray Crocs. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 321-235-5300. Top stories:

Read Full story : 64-year-old man missing in Orange County /

News Source : WESH

1. Missing Person Orange County

2. Search and Rescue Orange County

3. Elderly Man Missing Orange County

4. Orange County Police Search

5. Missing Persons Report Orange County