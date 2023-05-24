“symptoms and treatment of [condition]”: What Is It? Understanding the Symptoms and Treatment Options

Anxiety is a natural and normal response to uncertain or potentially dangerous situations. Everyone experiences anxiety from time to time, whether it’s a stranger approaching you at an ATM or spotting a bear while hiking. However, for some individuals, anxiety can become persistent and overwhelming, causing fret and worry even with no real reason at all. According to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults every year.

There are several types of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder, specific phobias, social anxiety disorder, and separation anxiety disorder. GAD is characterized by excessive and persistent worrying about everyday events and situations. If you find yourself worrying on most days and for longer than six months, you might be experiencing GAD. However, some individuals can worry on most days for longer than six months and not have GAD. Other things that can trigger GAD include chronic disease or illness, prolonged financial worries, or relationship difficulties.

Symptoms of GAD include fretting, worrying, and being anxious on most days for a prolonged period of time. Feeling anxious about things that do not warrant anxiety or fretting over things that you would not have been anxious about in the past can be a significant sign of GAD. Other symptoms of GAD may include sleeping difficulties, being tremulous or shaky, being tense, and holding your breath often or feeling as if you can’t catch your breath. Headaches, unusual irritability, hot flashes, lightheadedness, nausea, fatigue, trouble concentrating or getting tasks completed, and generally not being able to relax are also possible symptoms of GAD.

Despite the prevalence of anxiety disorders, there is still a significant stigma surrounding mental health. Many people view mental health issues as a weakness or personal failing, rather than a legitimate medical condition. This stigma can prevent individuals from seeking the treatment they need to manage their anxiety and lead fulfilled lives. It’s essential to understand that just like any other organ in your body, your brain can malfunction, and issues related to mental health, like GAD, deserve comprehensive and effective treatment.

If you suspect you have GAD, it’s crucial to seek the help and evaluation of a healthcare provider. GAD, like many health-related conditions or illnesses, is part environment and part genetics. Your healthcare provider will review your family history, as GAD can run in families. They will also rule out other medical conditions that can mimic GAD, like hyperthyroidism or PTSD. Some medications have a side effect of anxiety and need to be looked at, including over-the-counter supplements and products.

In conclusion, anxiety is a normal and natural response to uncertain situations. However, for some individuals, anxiety can become persistent and overwhelming, leading to a diagnosis of generalized anxiety disorder. Despite the prevalence of anxiety disorders, there is still a stigma surrounding mental health that can prevent individuals from seeking the treatment they need. It’s essential to understand that mental health issues are legitimate medical conditions that deserve comprehensive and effective treatment. If you suspect you have GAD, seek the help and evaluation of a healthcare provider to manage your anxiety and lead a fulfilled life.

