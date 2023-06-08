Syrian asylum-seeker detained for stabbing children and adults in French Alps park

Syrian asylum-seeker identified as suspect in French Alps knife attack on children and adults : Knife attack in French Alps park leaves children and adult with life-threatening injuries, Syrian asylum-seeker detained as suspect

A man with a knife attacked young children, including at least one in a stroller, and adults at a park in the French Alps on Thursday. The attack left at least two children and one adult with life-threatening injuries. The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker, was detained. A video of the attack showed the man waving his knife and shouting “on name of Jesus Christ” as bystanders screamed for help. The French president called it an “attack of absolute cowardice.” The four child victims were all under age 5, including a British child. A witness saw the attacker jumping on an elderly man and stabbing him repeatedly. The nation is in shock, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read Full story : Very young children among 3 people critically wounded in French Alps knife attack; suspect detained /

News Source : The Canadian Press

French Alps knife attack Suspect detained in knife attack Critical injuries in French Alps attack Children wounded in French Alps knife attack Investigation into French Alps knife attack