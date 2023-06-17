Syrian Parents Cling to Hope for Missing Teenagers in Greece Shipwreck

Diyar (victim) : Parents in Syria cling to hope for missing teenagers after Greek shipwreck tragedy – AFP

Parents in Syria are holding onto hope that their teenage children may still be alive, days after a shipwreck off the Greek coast. The fishing boat, which was overloaded with migrants, capsized and sank on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people. While the exact number of passengers is unknown, at least 141 Syrians are believed to have been on board. Parents of missing teenagers are desperate for news and clinging onto hope, with one father saying he had heard conflicting reports of his son being both alive and dead. The teenagers were seeking a better life and had planned to work abroad to support their families.

News Source : RFI

