Syrian refugee stabs four children, including British girl, at French playground: Emmanuel Macron visits victims and families

Abdalmash H, Syrian refugee who carried out knife attack in France : Syrian refugee stabs four children, including a three-year-old British girl, in French playground

Today, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will visit the British family whose three-year-old daughter was among the four children stabbed by a Syrian refugee at a playground in France. The couple will travel to Annecy, a popular tourist destination in southeastern France, to be with the victims and their families who have been left traumatized by the brutal attack. The assailant, Abdalmash H, 31, reportedly screamed “in the name of Jesus Christ” and held onto a necklace with a crucifix as he launched his rampage. Shocking footage shows the self-proclaimed Christian stabbing a toddler in a pram while his mother tried to protect him. Four children aged between 22 months and three, including a three-year-old British girl, as well as two adults were seriously injured in the attack. Two of the young victims remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery. Macron and his wife will meet with the victims, their families, and those who aided them following the attack which is not being treated as terror-related. Investigators are still trying to understand the attacker’s motives.

