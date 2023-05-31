“System-17 Line-Up Cards” : Baseball and Softball Line-Up Cards by Rawlings System-17

Line-Up Cards for Baseball and Softball by Rawlings System-17



As a coach or team scorekeeper, keeping track of your team’s lineup can be a challenging task. That’s where the Rawlings System-17 Baseball & Softball Line-Up Cards come in. These cards are a must-have for every coach and team scorekeeper, as they make filling out and organizing your team’s lineup a breeze.

One of the most significant benefits of these line-up cards is that they provide ample space for both players and substitutes. With room for 17 players and 17 substitutes per form, you can rest assured that all of your team members will be accounted for. This feature is particularly helpful for coaches who have deep lineups and want to make sure that everyone gets a chance to play.

Another benefit of these cards is their size. Measuring at 4″ x 7″, they are compact and easy to store. You can keep them in your pocket or clipboard and pull them out whenever you need to make a change to your team’s lineup. Additionally, the re-closable poly bag that comes with the cards makes it easy to keep them organized and in good condition.

One of the standout features of the Rawlings System-17 Baseball & Softball Line-Up Cards is the fact that they come in a 4-part carbonless form. This means that once you fill out the lineup on the top sheet, it will automatically transfer to the three copies below. This feature is incredibly helpful for coaches who want to make sure that everyone is on the same page. With copies available for umpires and opposing teams, you can ensure that there are no disputes or confusion during the game.

The Rawlings System-17 Baseball & Softball Line-Up Cards are also the perfect companion to the Rawlings System-17 scorebook. Together, these two products make it easy to keep track of your team’s stats and progress throughout the season. The scorebook provides detailed information on each game, while the line-up cards make it easy to manage your team’s lineup and substitutions.

Finally, it’s important to note that Rawlings is committed to baseball and softball excellence. They have been a trusted name in the industry for over a century and are known for their high-quality products. When you purchase the Rawlings System-17 Baseball & Softball Line-Up Cards, you can be confident that you are getting a product that is designed to meet the needs of coaches and scorekeepers at all levels.

In conclusion, the Rawlings System-17 Baseball & Softball Line-Up Cards are an essential tool for coaches and team scorekeepers. With ample space for players and substitutes, a compact size, and a 4-part carbonless form, these cards make it easy to manage your team’s lineup and stay organized throughout the season. And with Rawlings’ commitment to excellence, you can be confident that you are getting a product that is designed to help you succeed on the field. So why wait? Order your pack of Rawlings System-17 Baseball & Softball Line-Up Cards today and see the difference they can make for your team!



