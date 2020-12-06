T. B. Ekanayake Death -Dead : Former Minister T. B. Ekanayake has Died –
Former Minister T. B. Ekanayake has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
“Heshan bandara on Twitter: “#political #srilankapolitikal RIP🙏 Former Minister T. B. Ekanayake has passed away at the age of 67 ”
#political #srilankapolitikal
RIP🙏
Former Minister T. B. Ekanayake has passed away at the age of 67 – Newsfirst #LKA #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/e0lnYJZg1u pic.twitter.com/ahQIjCXWHg
— Heshan bandara (@Heshanbandara9) December 6, 2020
