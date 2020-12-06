T.B Ekanayake Death -Dead : Former MP T.B Ekanayake has Died .
Former MP T.B Ekanayake has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Former MP T.B Ekanayake. PM @PresRajapaksa extends his heartfelt condolences to the late parliamentarian’s family.
— PMO SriLanka (@SrilankaPMO) December 6, 2020
