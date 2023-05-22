T. Rex population size: Scientist Calculates Number of T. Rexes that Roamed the Earth, and the Results are Alarming: ScienceAlert

The Tyrannosaurus Rex: A New Study Estimates 1.7 Billion Roamed the Earth

The Tyrannosaurus Rex (T. rex) is one of the most iconic and recognizable dinosaur species, and a new study suggests that as many as 1.7 billion of these beasts lived on Earth before their untimely demise due to an asteroid impact.

How Was the Estimate Calculated?

The estimate was reached after a lot of number crunching, taking into account factors such as average lifespan, sexual maturity, and the number of T. rex eggs that survived. The latest analysis is based on the most up-to-date information we have on dinosaur growth and reproduction, making it more accurate than previous estimates.

How Does the New Estimate Compare to the Previous One?

While 1.7 billion is undoubtedly a large figure, it’s some 800 million dinosaurs fewer than the estimate reached by a 2021 study. The new research used updated models of T. rex survival and maturity rates, suggesting a lower survival rate, fewer generations, and a reduced amount of egg-laying.

Why is the New Estimate More Accurate?

Eva Griebeler, an evolutionary ecologist from the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in Germany, developed a model that takes into account maximum lifespan, sexual maturation age, and maximum annual offspring numbers. She tested her model against data on 23 different extant species among reptiles, birds, and mammals and found that it predicted population numbers pretty well compared to the previous model. This suggests that it should work for the Tyrannosaurus Rex too.

What Does the Future Hold?

The research also suggests that we’ve only found a minuscule percentage of the T. rex remains, leaving the question of where all the other bones are for future study. Griebeler’s model may also help estimate population numbers for other extinct species.

Conclusion

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating species to have ever roamed the Earth, and this new study provides us with a more accurate estimate of just how many of these beasts lived before their extinction. With further research, we may be able to uncover even more about these incredible creatures and their place in our planet’s history.

