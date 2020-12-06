Tabare Vasquez Death -Dead : President Tabare Vasquez has Died .

December 6, 2020
0 Comment

President Tabare Vasquez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

https://twitter.com/dinamired/status/1335660146597523460

Princess Dina Mired @dinamired The world has lost a true statesman, a humanitarian and a cancer control champion. I feel blessed to have had the honor to get to know this great man. Condolences to the people of #Uruguay for the sad loss of President Tabare Vasquez. @uicc @ncdalliance @CCan_org @TabareVazquez

