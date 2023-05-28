Tabitha Brown Donna’s Recipe.: I Finally Tested Tabitha Brown’s Donna’s Recipe and Did a Twists & Twistout!

FINALLY Tried Tabitha Brown’s Donna’s Recipe| Twists & Twistout

As a fan of Tabitha Brown’s delightful cooking and vegan lifestyle videos, I was excited to try out one of her recipes for myself. I settled on her “Donna’s Recipe| Twists & Twistout” which promised to be a delicious and healthy option for a quick meal. Here’s how it went:

The Ingredients

Tabitha’s recipe calls for a few simple and wholesome ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas

1 avocado

1 roma tomato

1/4 cup of fresh cilantro

1/4 cup of red onion

1 tbsp of cumin

1 tbsp of paprika

1/2 lime (juiced)

Salt (to taste)

Tortilla chips (optional)

As someone who prefers to cook with whole foods and minimal processed ingredients, I appreciated the simplicity of the recipe and the fact that I could easily find all the ingredients at my local grocery store.

The Preparation

After gathering all the ingredients, I started by draining and rinsing the chickpeas and mashing them in a bowl. I then added in the diced avocado, chopped roma tomato, finely chopped cilantro and red onion, and mixed everything together. To add some flavor, I sprinkled in the cumin, paprika, and lime juice, and added a pinch of salt to taste.

After stirring everything together, I covered the bowl and let it sit in the fridge for 30 minutes to let the flavors meld together. During this time, I also preheated my oven to 375°F and prepared a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Once the mixture was ready, I formed it into small balls and placed them on the baking sheet, flattening them slightly. I then put the sheet in the oven and let the twists bake for 15-20 minutes, until they were golden brown and crispy on the outside.

The Taste Test

After taking the twists out of the oven and letting them cool for a few minutes, I couldn’t wait to try them. I paired them with some tortilla chips and dug in.

The twists had a delicious, savory flavor that was perfectly balanced with the freshness of the avocado, tomato, and cilantro. The cumin and paprika added a subtle smokiness that made them even more satisfying. I also appreciated the crispy texture on the outside, which contrasted nicely with the soft and flavorful inside.

The Twistout

As an added bonus, Tabitha’s recipe also includes a “twistout” variation, where you can use the same mixture to make a delicious and healthy sandwich spread. To do this, simply mash the chickpea and avocado mixture with a fork until it’s creamy and spreadable, and use it as a sandwich filling. I tried this out with some whole grain bread and veggies and it was just as tasty as the twists themselves.

The Verdict

Overall, I was very impressed with Tabitha Brown’s “Donna’s Recipe| Twists & Twistout”. Not only was it easy to make and packed with wholesome ingredients, but it also had a delicious flavor that I know I’ll be craving again. I appreciated the flexibility of the recipe, too, allowing me to make either the twists or the twistout depending on my mood. I can’t wait to try out more of Tabitha’s recipes in the future!

