Tabitha Heftie Death –Dead-Obituaries : Car accident in lincoln ne Claimed the Life of Tabitha Heftie.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Matthew Schilmoeller wrote
Prayers for the Heftie family. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Et fidelium animae per misericordiam Dei, requiescant in pace. Requiescat in pace, Tabitha Heftie.
Rachel A Danay wrote
Sending my love and sympathy to the Heftie family and the Pius community from Wisconsin. I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear this news today. Tabitha was a beautiful soul, a wonderful friend, and an amazing Mentor in the Penguin Project.
