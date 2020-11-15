Tabitha Heftie Death -Dead-Obituaries : Car accident in lincoln ne Claimed the Life of Tabitha Heftie.

By | November 15, 2020
0 Comment

Tabitha Heftie Death –Dead-Obituaries : Car accident in lincoln ne Claimed the Life of Tabitha Heftie.

Tabitha Heftie has died after a fatal car accident in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to a statement posted online on November 15.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Matthew Schilmoeller wrote 
Prayers for the Heftie family. Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Et fidelium animae per misericordiam Dei, requiescant in pace. Requiescat in pace, Tabitha Heftie.

Rachel A Danay wrote 
Sending my love and sympathy to the Heftie family and the Pius community from Wisconsin. I was shocked and deeply saddened to hear this news today. Tabitha was a beautiful soul, a wonderful friend, and an amazing Mentor in the Penguin Project.

Vicki Gubbels Preuss wrote 
God of all comfort Who comforts us in time of need and we pray that for those that are facing such a difficult trial today. Uphold them we pray, and ask that You draw very close to them … raise up we pray, the right people to minister to them and to be a genuine comfort and support at this time of tragedy and grief.
Angie Sjuts wrote 
We are sooooo sorry and send our prayers and love to the Heftie Family. We will pray for Tabitha.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.