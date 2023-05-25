“Tabouli recipe”: Easy Tabouli Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide from Mr. and Mrs. Verma Ki Rasoi

Tabouli Recipe: How to Make Tabouli

Introduction

Tabouli is a Middle Eastern salad that is made with bulgur wheat, parsley, tomatoes, onions, and a lemon and olive oil dressing. It is a refreshing and healthy dish that is perfect for the summer months. In this article, we will be sharing an easy recipe for tabouli that you can make at home.

Ingredients

1 cup bulgur wheat

2 cups boiling water

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup diced red onion

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place the bulgur wheat in a large bowl and cover with boiling water. Let it sit for 30 minutes until the water is absorbed and the bulgur is tender. Fluff the bulgur with a fork and add the chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, and red onion. In a separate bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the tabouli and toss to combine. Let the tabouli sit for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Serve the tabouli chilled or at room temperature.

Variations

Tabouli is a versatile dish that can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations you can try:

Swap the bulgur for quinoa or couscous for a gluten-free version.

Add diced cucumber or bell peppers for extra crunch.

Use cilantro instead of parsley for a different flavor profile.

Add feta cheese or olives for a Mediterranean twist.

Top with grilled chicken or shrimp for a protein-packed meal.

Conclusion

Tabouli is a delicious and healthy salad that is easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a refreshing dish that is perfect for any occasion. Try this recipe and experiment with different variations to make it your own.

