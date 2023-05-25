“Tabouli recipe”: Easy Tabouli Recipe: A Step-by-Step Guide from Mr. and Mrs. Verma Ki Rasoi

Tabouli Recipe: How to Make Tabouli
Introduction
Tabouli is a Middle Eastern salad that is made with bulgur wheat, parsley, tomatoes, onions, and a lemon and olive oil dressing. It is a refreshing and healthy dish that is perfect for the summer months. In this article, we will be sharing an easy recipe for tabouli that you can make at home.
Ingredients
- 1 cup bulgur wheat
- 2 cups boiling water
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
- 1/2 cup diced tomatoes
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Place the bulgur wheat in a large bowl and cover with boiling water. Let it sit for 30 minutes until the water is absorbed and the bulgur is tender.
- Fluff the bulgur with a fork and add the chopped parsley, mint, tomatoes, and red onion.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the tabouli and toss to combine.
- Let the tabouli sit for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.
- Serve the tabouli chilled or at room temperature.
Variations
Tabouli is a versatile dish that can be customized to your liking. Here are some variations you can try:
- Swap the bulgur for quinoa or couscous for a gluten-free version.
- Add diced cucumber or bell peppers for extra crunch.
- Use cilantro instead of parsley for a different flavor profile.
- Add feta cheese or olives for a Mediterranean twist.
- Top with grilled chicken or shrimp for a protein-packed meal.
Conclusion
Tabouli is a delicious and healthy salad that is easy to make at home. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a refreshing dish that is perfect for any occasion. Try this recipe and experiment with different variations to make it your own.
