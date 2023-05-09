tacoma news tribune obituaries : Honoring Tacoma’s Cherished: Paying Respects to the Legacies of Individuals in the News Tribune Obituaries

Honoring Tacoma’s Treasured: Paying Respect to the Legacies of Those Featured in the News Tribune Obituaries

Tacoma’s News Tribune Obituaries: Honoring the Legacies of Tacoma’s Beloved Community Members

Tacoma, Washington is a city that has had a rich history, with many individuals contributing to its growth and development over the years. Sadly, some of these individuals have passed away, leaving behind legacies that are still remembered by the people of Tacoma today. One way that the city honors these individuals is through the News Tribune obituaries, which provide a record of their lives and accomplishments.

The Importance of the News Tribune Obituaries

The News Tribune is a local newspaper that has been serving the Tacoma community for over a century. It is a trusted source of news and information, and its obituary section is no exception. The section is a place where friends and family members can pay tribute to their loved ones and share memories of their lives. It is also a place where the community can come together to remember those who have made a significant impact on Tacoma.

Honoring Well-Known Community Leaders

Many of the obituaries in the News Tribune are for people who were well-known in the community. These individuals were leaders, activists, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make Tacoma a better place. They were teachers, doctors, artists, and business owners who contributed to the city’s cultural and economic growth. Their obituaries provide a glimpse into their lives and the many ways in which they touched the lives of others.

One such individual was Dr. Maxine Mimms, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 91. Dr. Mimms was a renowned educator who founded the Evergreen State College Tacoma campus and the Maxine Mimms Academy, a school for at-risk youth. She was also an activist who fought for racial and social justice throughout her life. Her obituary in the News Tribune highlighted her many accomplishments and the impact she had on the community.

Another notable individual who was honored in the News Tribune obituaries was Harold Moss, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 90. Moss was the first African American elected to the Tacoma City Council and served as mayor pro-tem in 1974. He was a civil rights leader who fought for equality and justice for all people. His obituary in the News Tribune celebrated his life and accomplishments and highlighted the many ways in which he had made a lasting impact on Tacoma.

Remembering Beloved Community Members

The News Tribune obituaries also honor those who may not have been as well-known but who were still beloved members of the community. These individuals were mothers, fathers, grandparents, and friends who touched the lives of those around them. Their obituaries provide a space for their loved ones to share their memories and stories and to remember the impact that they had on their lives.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the News Tribune obituaries are a valuable resource for the Tacoma community. They provide a record of the lives and accomplishments of those who have passed away, and they offer a space for friends and family members to pay tribute to their loved ones. They also serve as a reminder of the many individuals who have made a significant impact on Tacoma and who will be remembered for years to come.