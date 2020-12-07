Tadej Hrušovar Death -Dead – Obituary :Tadej Hrušovar Who Competed at #Eurovision 1975 Has Passed Away.
Tadej Hrušovar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
#Slovenia: Tadej Hrušovar Who Competed at #Eurovision 1975 Has Passed Away https://t.co/Ok5bP5T9ST
— Eurovoix (@Eurovoix) December 7, 2020
Eurovoix @Eurovoix #Slovenia: Tadej Hrušovar Who Competed at #Eurovision 1975 Has Passed Away
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.