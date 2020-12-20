Tahnee Smith Death -Dead – Obituary : Tahnee Smith has Died .

Tahnee Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Donna @superrfine With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of our beloved Tahnee Smith who passed early this morning 12-19-2020. She was young and deserves to be beautifully remembered. Please keep her mother Pamela Smith in your prayers. Also, Tahnee’s children and the family. Thanks so much.

