Tai Chi for depression in elderly: Advancements in Tai Chi Intervention for Depression Treatment in Elderly Populations

Depression is a global crisis affecting people of all ages and backgrounds. According to the World Federation for Mental Health (2012), depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and affects over 350 million people. It is a serious and complex mental health condition that can have a significant impact on an individual’s quality of life, including their physical health, social relationships, and ability to perform daily activities.

While depression can affect people of all ages, it is particularly prevalent among older adults. As people age, they may experience a range of physical health problems, loss of loved ones, and changes in their social support networks, all of which can increase their risk of developing depression (Alexopoulos, 2005; Cahoon, 2012). Moreover, depression in older adults has been linked with an increased risk of developing cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease (Diniz et al., 2013).

The treatment of depression in older adults typically involves the use of antidepressant medications. While these medications can be effective, they can also have significant side effects, such as gastrointestinal problems, sexual dysfunction, and weight gain (Tedeschini et al., 2011; Santarsieri and Schwartz, 2015; Wang et al., 2018). Additionally, antidepressant medications may interact with other medications that older adults may be taking for other health conditions, increasing the risk of adverse reactions.

Given these concerns, there is growing interest in alternative treatments for depression in older adults. One promising approach is the use of Tai Chi, a mind-body practice that originated in China and involves slow, gentle movements, deep breathing, and meditation. Tai Chi has been shown to improve physical health outcomes, such as exercise capacity, blood pressure, and glycemic control, in older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (Wu et al., 2014; Wang et al., 2022). Moreover, Tai Chi has been found to be effective in reducing depressive symptoms and improving sleep quality in older adults (Cheng et al., 2021; Chi et al., 2013; Liao et al., 2018; Rawtaer et al., 2015).

Research has also shown that Tai Chi can be used as an adjunct to antidepressant medications to enhance their effectiveness and reduce their side effects. In a randomized controlled trial, Lavretsky et al. (2011) found that Tai Chi Chih, a simplified form of Tai Chi, augmented the effects of escitalopram, an antidepressant medication, in older adults with major depressive disorder. Similarly, Yeung et al. (2017) found that Tai Chi was effective in reducing depressive symptoms in Chinese-American patients with major depressive disorder, both as a standalone treatment and as an adjunct to antidepressant medications.

The mechanisms underlying the effectiveness of Tai Chi in treating depression are not yet fully understood. However, research suggests that Tai Chi can modulate the activity of brain networks involved in cognitive control, mood regulation, and emotional processing, which may be disrupted in depression (Tao et al., 2017; Hwang et al., 2016; Ely et al., 2016). Moreover, Tai Chi may improve social support and reduce loneliness, which are risk factors for depression in older adults (Tanjanai et al., 2017; Domènech-Abella et al., 2017).

In conclusion, depression is a global crisis that affects people of all ages, but is particularly prevalent among older adults. While antidepressant medications are a common treatment for depression, they can have significant side effects, especially in older adults. Tai Chi is a promising alternative treatment for depression in older adults, with research indicating that it can reduce depressive symptoms, improve sleep quality, and enhance the effectiveness of antidepressant medications. Further research is needed to better understand the mechanisms underlying the effectiveness of Tai Chi in treating depression and to identify the optimal dosage and duration of Tai Chi for depression treatment.

Tai Chi and Depression Tai Chi as a Treatment for Elderly Depression Tai Chi Intervention for Depression in Older Adults Tai Chi and Mental Health in the Elderly Tai Chi as a Non-pharmacological Treatment for Depression Among Seniors

News Source : SpringerLink

Source Link :Research Progress on Tai Chi Intervention for Treating Depression Disorder Among the Elderly/