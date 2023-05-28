“Taiwan-China conflict prevention”: Report on Preventing War with China over Taiwan Unveiled, Outlining Key Measures

Ten for Taiwan: A Blueprint for Preventing War with China

The release of a special report titled Ten for Taiwan has highlighted the need for a bipartisan approach towards foreign policy. The report outlines steps that need to be taken to prevent war with China over Taiwan. The Select Subcommittee report has identified what Congress can do to deter Beijing from launching an assault on Taiwan, which is located just 100 miles off of China’s southeastern coast.

US Representative Mike Gallagher, who was interviewed by The Post, emphasized the importance of a bipartisan framework for dealing with China. He believes that foreign policy should not be left to President Biden alone and that the legislative branch, as identified in Article One of the Constitution, should play a more active role in identifying steps that need to be taken to push back on CCP aggression.

The report highlights the need for Congress to claw back some of its authority and to ensure that the grand strategy vis-a-vis China lasts longer than a single administration. The competition with China is not a short one, and a bipartisan approach is needed to ensure that US interests are protected.

The report is particularly timely given the current tensions between China and Taiwan, which have been escalating in recent months. China considers Taiwan as its sovereign territory, despite Taipei’s objections. The US acknowledges China’s stance under the “One China Policy,” but Washington considers the island’s sovereignty status unsettled.

For years, defence experts and top military officials have warned of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s intent to “reunify” with Taiwan either diplomatically or by force. The US has a responsibility to defend Taiwan under the 1978 Taiwan Relations Act, which was enacted to ensure that the US continues to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself against any aggression from China.

Recently, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has adopted a strategy to conduct preparedness patrols around Taiwan to create a notion that the Taiwan Strait is part of China’s territorial waters. China launched a three-day drill last month following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US.

These exercises, named “joint sword,” included 232 air sorties, 134 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Although the drills did not feature the use of exclusion zones or live-fire manoeuvres, they were a clear indication of China’s intentions towards Taiwan.

The Ten for Taiwan report offers a blueprint for lawmakers on what Congress can do to deter Beijing from launching an assault on Taiwan. It highlights the need for Congress to take a more active role in identifying steps that need to be taken to push back on CCP aggression.

The report calls for enhanced military cooperation with Taiwan, including the sale of advanced weapons systems, and the deployment of US troops to the island. It also calls for the US to strengthen its alliances with other countries in the region, particularly Japan and South Korea, to counter China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

In conclusion, the release of the Ten for Taiwan report highlights the need for a bipartisan approach towards foreign policy. Congress must take a more active role in identifying steps that need to be taken to push back on CCP aggression. The report offers a blueprint for lawmakers on what Congress can do to deter Beijing from launching an assault on Taiwan. The US must strengthen its alliances with other countries in the region to counter China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region. The competition with China is not a short one, and a bipartisan approach is needed to ensure that US interests are protected.

