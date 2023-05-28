“Taiwan-China conflict prevention”: Report Released Outlining Measures to Avoid Conflict with China Regarding Taiwan

Ten for Taiwan: A Blueprint to Prevent War with China

A special report titled “Ten for Taiwan” has been released by a Select Subcommittee, outlining steps needed to prevent war with China over Taiwan. The report offers lawmakers a blueprint on what Congress can do to deter Beijing from launching an assault on the self-governed, democratic island just 100 miles off of China’s Southeastern coast.

The subcommittee chairman stated that Congress needs to claw back some of its authority, and particularly, wants the grand strategy vis-a-vis China to last longer than a single administration. The competition is not a short one, and it requires a bipartisan framework.

Mike Gallagher, US Representative, highlighted the importance of a bipartisan approach, stating that foreign policy should not be left to President Biden alone. Gallagher stated, “Here you have Article One [of the Constitution] – the legislative branch – coming out identifying what we need to do to push back on CCP aggression and that sort of inherent recognition foreign policy is not the sole province of the executive.”

For years, defence experts and top military officials have warned of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s intent to “reunify” with Taiwan either diplomatically or by force. The US has a responsibility to defend against the latter under the 1978 Taiwan Relations Act.

While Beijing has never governed the island, it considers Taiwan as China’s sovereign territory despite Taipei’s objections. The US acknowledges China’s stance under the “One China Policy,” but Washington considers the island’s sovereignty status unsettled.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has adopted a strategy to conduct preparedness patrols around Taiwan to create a notion that the Taiwan Strait is part of China’s territorial waters. China last month launched a three-day drill following Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US.

These exercises, named “joint sword,” included 232 air sorties, 134 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, but did not feature the use of exclusion zones or live-fire manoeuvres, according to Taipei Times.

The report “Ten for Taiwan” outlines ten steps that Congress can take to prevent a war with China over Taiwan. The first step is to increase military sales to Taiwan, followed by developing a comprehensive strategy to counter China’s grey-zone tactics, which include economic coercion, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns.

The report also recommends that Congress should pass legislation to strengthen Taiwan’s international presence, such as increasing its participation in international organisations and expanding its diplomatic relationships.

Another recommendation is to increase funding for the US military’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan. The report also suggests that Congress should work with allies in the region to coordinate efforts to counter China’s aggression.

Overall, the report “Ten for Taiwan” provides a comprehensive blueprint for Congress to prevent a war with China over Taiwan. It highlights the importance of a bipartisan approach and the need for Congress to take a leading role in foreign policy decisions. The US has a responsibility to defend Taiwan and ensure that the island remains a self-governed, democratic nation.

Source Link: Report Outlining Steps To Prevent War With China Over Taiwan Released

