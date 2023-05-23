Lai – the victim’s name : Taiwanese high school student falls to death after alleged marriage with man: mother suspects foul play

According to the victim’s mother, an 18-year-old high school student from Taiwan who inherited millions of dollars fell to his death just two hours after marrying a man he only met twice. The student, surnamed Lai, inherited a property portfolio worth £13.11m from his father shortly before his death. His body was found lying on the ground outside an apartment building where his husband of two hours, identified as a 26-year-old man surnamed Hsia, lived on the 10th floor. Lai’s mother alleged foul play in her son’s death, claiming he was “not gay” and had no reason to commit suicide. Mr Hsia was questioned under suspicion of homicide and released on bail. Forensic experts suspect that Lai may have been poisoned before his fall, but the autopsy report has not been released yet.

