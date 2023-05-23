Taiwanese high school student’s puzzling death linked to $16.29 million property portfolio and same-sex marriage with suspect Hsia.

Lai – the victim name : Taiwanese high school student’s puzzling death linked to inheritance of NT$500 million property portfolio

The death of a Taiwanese high school student in May, who inherited a property portfolio worth NT$500 million ($16.29 million), is still shrouded in mystery. The 18-year-old student, surnamed Lai, was found dead at the foot of a residential building on May 4, just one day after the cremation and funeral of his father. Lai’s mother, accompanied by her lawyer, held a press conference claiming that an escrow agent, surnamed Hsia, had invited Lai out under the guise of managing his portfolio and that he had legally registered his marriage to Hsia just two hours before his death. While Hsia denies any wrongdoing, some details have emerged, including the complicated ties within Lai’s family. Investigations are still ongoing.

Read Full story : 18-year-old Taiwan heir found dead hours after marrying man he just met /

News Source : The Straits Times/Asia News Network

Taiwan heir death Mysterious death of Taiwan heir Marriage with a stranger leads to death of Taiwan heir Investigation into Taiwan heir’s death Controversy surrounds Taiwan heir’s sudden death