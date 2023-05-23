Taiwanese high school student’s puzzling death linked to $500 million property portfolio

Lai, the Taiwanese high school student worth NT$500 million, who died under suspicious circumstances. : Taiwanese high schooler worth US$16.7m dies in puzzling circumstances, suspicion falls on husband Hsia

A Taiwanese high school student, who inherited a property portfolio worth NT$500 million, died in a puzzling case that has raised questions. The student’s mother held a press conference in Taichung City, accompanied by her lawyer, to reveal the details of the case. The student, surnamed Lai, was found dead at the foot of a residential building on 4 May, just a day after his father’s funeral. Ms Chen, Lai’s mother, alleged that an escrow agent surnamed Hsia, who had a longstanding relationship with Lai’s father, had asked Lai out under the guise of managing his portfolio. Ms Chen’s lawyer claimed that Lai was murdered for his wealth, comprising around 30 properties worth NT$500 million. Lai had legally registered his marriage to Hsia just two hours before his death. Taiwan in 2019 legalised same-sex marriage. Investigations into Lai’s death are ongoing.

