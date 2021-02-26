Tajah Dye Update: Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Missing Tajah Dye Found dead.

Tajah Dye has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 26. 2021.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – A missing Henrico woman was found dead in a vehicle in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court on Wednesday evening. Police were called just after 8 p.m. to the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue for the report of a person down in a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found At’Taysiya Dye – who went by “Tajah” – unresponsive in a car.

Source: Missing Henrico woman found dead in vehicle

