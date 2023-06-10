Takeoff : Takeoff’s Mother Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Bowling Alley Where Rapper Was Shot

The article discusses Titania Davenport, the mother of late Takeoff, who is suing the owners of the venue where her son was murdered. Takeoff, a member of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, was fatally shot and killed outside Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling in November 2022. The article also includes various meta tags for search engine optimization and social media sharing.

Read Full story : Takeoff’s Mother Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Bowling Alley Where Rapper Was Shot /

News Source : mxdwn Music

Wrongful death lawsuit Takeoff’s mother Bowling alley shooting Rapper shot Lawsuit against venue