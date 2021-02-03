Takeshi Oosumi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rapper and fashion designer Takeshi Oosumi has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Takeshi Oosumi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Rapper and fashion designer Takeshi Oosumi has passed away from complications related to Septicemia. A defining figure of Japanese hip hop.https://t.co/U1hjTKPMxF
— Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) February 3, 2021
Spoon & Tamago @Johnny_suputama Rapper and fashion designer Takeshi Oosumi has passed away from complications related to Septicemia. A defining figure of Japanese hip hop.
