Takeshi Oosumi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Rapper and fashion designer Takeshi Oosumi has Died .

Takeshi Oosumi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Rapper and fashion designer Takeshi Oosumi has passed away from complications related to Septicemia. A defining figure of Japanese hip hop.https://t.co/U1hjTKPMxF — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) February 3, 2021

