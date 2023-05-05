talented rider Today : Talented Rider from Central Florida Who Was Killed by a Horse Honored in Remembrance

Wildwood Teen Remembered as Talented Rider After Tragic Accident

The equestrian community was left in shock last week after 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was killed during a horse-riding competition in Venice, Florida. Serfass, who attended Wildwood Middle High School in Sumter County, was competing at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I competition on April 30 when her horse tripped and fell on top of her, according to the U.S. Equestrian Federation.

Serfass was taken to a nearby hospital but tragically passed away soon after. Her death has been met with an outpouring of grief from the equestrian community, who remember her as a talented rider with a bright future ahead of her.

In an obituary released after her death, it was revealed that Serfass had a passion for many different sports, including tap dance, ballet, gymnastics, cross country, track, and basketball. However, horse riding was her true love, and she was described as an “exceptional equestrian” with a heart of gold.

Despite the tragedy, many have found comfort in the fact that Serfass passed away doing what she loved most. As one person wrote on her tribute wall, “I’m very thankful she died doing what she cared most about, and it sounds like a fellow Christian went to Heaven.”

Serfass’ death has also inspired her fellow competitors to come together and honor her memory. 17-year-old Kate Egan of New Jersey set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a tree with a plaque of Serfass’ name and a perpetual trophy in her honor. The GoFundMe has exceeded its original goal of $10,000, reaching $80,291 as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Equestrian Federation has announced that it will be reviewing the accident to determine how to prevent similar accidents in the future. According to the organization, the horse was not injured in the accident.

In the wake of this tragedy, the equestrian community has come together to mourn the loss of Hannah Serfass. Her passion for horse riding and her kind heart will be remembered by all who knew her, and her memory will live on through the many lives she touched.

