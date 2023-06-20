Talladega Shooting Claims Quontavious Cooper’s Life and Leaves Another Injured







Quontavious Cooper Obituary

Quontavious Cooper Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Quontavious Cooper, who was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Talladega. He was only 24 years old.

According to reports, Quontavious and another individual were shot while walking along a street in Talladega. The other individual was also injured in the incident and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Quontavious was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for music. He was also a talented athlete and excelled in basketball and football.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Quontavious’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.





Talladega Shooting Quontavious Cooper Obituary Gun Violence Mourning the Loss