“Tallulah Willis treatment facility”: Tallulah Willis: Contestant of Stars on Mars enters residential treatment facility

Stars on Mars: A Competitive Reality Show

FOX is set to launch a new competitive reality show, Stars on Mars, which will feature 12 celebrities from different walks of life. The show will see these celebrities leave behind the glitz and glamour of the red carpet and take on challenges on the red planet. The winner will be crowned the “brightest star in the world.”

One of the contestants on the show is Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Tallulah has previously appeared in several movies and has made a name for herself as a visual artist. However, she has also been vocal about her struggles with mental health issues and sobriety.

Tallulah Willis and Mental Health

In a recent article published by Vogue, Tallulah opened up about her mental health journey. She revealed that she first received psychiatric treatment at the age of 20 and was diagnosed with ADHD later in life. After being prescribed medication for her condition, she found that it suppressed her hunger, which led to her battling anorexia nervosa for four years.

Tallulah also shared that she was admitted to a residential treatment facility in Malibu at the age of 25 to address her depression. She found the experience therapeutic and was able to grieve the image of herself as the “ugly duckling” that she had held onto for years. She has since been open about her struggles with sobriety and mental health issues, often posting about them on social media.

Stars on Mars: Tallulah’s Mission Statement

Tallulah has now joined the cast of Stars on Mars and has revealed that her mission statement for the show is to see if she’s braver “off Earth” than she is on it. The show promises to be exciting and challenging, with 12 celebrities competing against each other to be crowned the “brightest star in the world.”

The show is set to premiere on FOX on Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. Fans of reality TV and space enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of the show to see how the celebrities fare on the red planet. With Tallulah’s openness about her mental health struggles, she is sure to inspire others who are going through similar issues to seek help and speak out.

