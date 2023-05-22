Taman Ungku Tun Aminah flats maintenance : No relevant title including suspect or victim name found.

Calls for Special Allocation to Upgrade Old Public Flats in Johor Baru, Suspects and Victims Remain Unnamed

A state executive councillor in Johor has called on the Federal Government to provide special funding to maintain and upgrade dilapidated public flats. Housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that around 70% of management committees overseeing public flats in the state struggled to cover the costs of maintenance work, with many committees receiving fees from just 20% of residents. Mohd Jafni argued that the Federal Government should provide a special allocation to address this problem, which he claimed was widespread across the country. He also called for urgent repairs to the Taman Ungku Tun Aminah flats, many of which date back 40 years.

