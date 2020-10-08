Tamara Zalud Death – Dead :  Tamara Zalud Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

The lovers of liberty have lost a dear friend. Although I’ve known Tamara Zalud since grade school, it was in the last ten years we became friends. She was my first campaign manager and as such she never shied from speaking her mind or telling me when I was wrong. Tamara was like a family member—poking fun and arguing like siblings came with the territory.

She taught me that Ron Paul was right and not crazy. She never met a stranger, was often the life of the party, and contributed countless hours, often without pay, advocating for causes she cared about or working campaigns.