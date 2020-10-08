Tamara Zalud Death – Dead : Tamara Zalud Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Sending deep prayers and condolences to the entire Zalud family for the sudden loss of an incredible human being who dedicated so much of her time to our beliefs and principals.Tamara Zalud
your joyful presence will be greatly missed here. Nick Zalud, you’re in our hearts and prayers and please let us know if there is anything we can do for you.
The lovers of liberty have lost a dear friend. Although I’ve knownTamara Zalud
since grade school, it was in the last ten years we became friends. She was my first campaign manager and as such she never shied from speaking her mind or telling me when I was wrong. Tamara was like a family member—poking fun and arguing like siblings came with the territory.She taught me that Ron Paul was right and not crazy. She never met a stranger, was often the life of the party, and contributed countless hours, often without pay, advocating for causes she cared about or working campaigns.While my wife and I are of course deeply saddened by the loss of her life, I had many occasions to talk to Tamara about Christ, and know with certainty that she knew Him as her Savior.Her highschool sweetheart and husband, Nick Zalud, is in need of our prayers and support.
2020 has been rough on everyone. I learned last night of another person that ended their life. Your friends are not okay. Check in on them. Just give them a call. That could save a life. Rest in Peace Tamara Zalud.
