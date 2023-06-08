Tamil film actor Saranraj killed in Chennai accident, drunk actor Palaniappan arrested

Saranraj, victim of fatal accident in Chennai involving drunk supporting actor Palaniappan : Supporting actor Palaniappan arrested for drunk driving and fatally knocking down actor Saranraj in Chennai

A supporting actor in a Tamil film was fatally hit by an SUV being driven by another supporting actor who was drunk. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Chennai, on the Arcot Road at Virugambakkam. The deceased, Saranraj, was returning home after shooting when he was hit by Palaniappan, who was returning home in Saligramam after attending a party. Saranraj was not wearing a helmet and suffered head injuries in the accident. Palaniappan was arrested and booked under Section 304 (II) of the IPC. He was found to have 204 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, while the permissible level of blood alcohol content in India is set at 0.03% per 100 ml of blood. Palaniappan has acted in small roles in movies like Rajini Murugan and Chandramukhi-2.

News Source : A Selvaraj

