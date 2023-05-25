Tamil-style Egg Curry: Adding a Tamil Twist to Egg Curry

Muttai Milagu Masala: A Delicious Example of Tamil Nadu’s Rich Culinary History

South Indian Tamil cuisine is known for its delicious dishes like Muttai Milagu Masala. This dish, which has hard-boiled eggs cooked in a black pepper-based stew, is a delicious example of Tamil Nadu’s rich culinary history, which is known for its use of robust, aromatic flavours.

Muttai Milagu Masala, or Egg Pepper Masala, is a beloved Tamil Nadu delicacy that showcases hard-boiled eggs immersed in a delectable pepper-infused sauce. This particular dish boasts a bold and fiery flavour profile, achieved through the expert blending of piquant black pepper, fragrant spices, and aromatic ingredients. The eggs are delicately poached in a rich and aromatic masala gravy, allowing for a harmonious infusion of flavours and spices.

This South Indian dish that is highly versatile and pairs perfectly with rice, roti, or dosa. It is a must-try for egg enthusiasts and those who appreciate the rich flavours of South Indian cuisine. This dish boasts a harmonious fusion of piquancy, spiciness, and umami notes that are guaranteed to tantalize the taste buds.

Muttai Milagu Masala Recipe

Ingredients:

Onion (finely chopped) – 1 no

Ginger (chopped) – 1 inch

Curry Leaves – 3 Sprigs

Green Chilli (slit) – 2 nos

Onion (finely chopped) – 2 nos

Red Chilli Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – A Pinch + ¼ tsp

Coriander Powder – 2 tsp

Tomatoes (sliced) – 3 nos

Black Pepper Powder – ½ tsp + 1 tsp

Coriander Leaves (finely chopped) – 2 tbsp + For Garnish

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and add onion, ginger, curry leaves, and green chilli. Saute until onions turn translucent. Add finely chopped onions and saute until they turn light brown. Add red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder. Mix well. Add sliced tomatoes and cook until they turn soft and mushy. Add ½ tsp black pepper powder and mix well. Add 1 cup of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the flame and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes. Add the hard-boiled eggs to the masala and cook for 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle 1 tsp of black pepper powder and garnish with coriander leaves.

Serve hot with rice, roti, or dosa.

Muttai Milagu Masala is a delicious and flavourful dish that showcases the rich culinary heritage of Tamil Nadu. The robust and aromatic flavours of this dish are sure to leave you craving for more. With simple ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions, this dish can be easily prepared at home. So, the next time you’re in the mood for some South Indian cuisine, give Muttai Milagu Masala a try and indulge in its spicy goodness.

