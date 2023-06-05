Tammy Abraham Endures Severe ACL Injury During Match Against S…







Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has suffered a nasty anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the game against Southampton on Saturday. The 23-year-old was forced off the pitch in the 20th minute of the match after landing awkwardly on his knee.Abraham will now undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury, but it is feared that he could be out of action for several months. This comes as a huge blow for Chelsea, who are currently fighting for a top-four spot in the Premier League table.Abraham has been in fine form for the Blues this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions. His absence will leave a big gap in Chelsea’s attack, and manager Frank Lampard will have to rely on other options to deliver the goals.We wish Tammy Abraham a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the pitch soon.