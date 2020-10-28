Tammy Jackson Death – Dead : Tammy Jackson Obituary :Woman who changed law after giving birth in Broward jail, has died.

By | October 28, 2020
0 Comment

Tammy Jackson Death – Dead : Tammy Jackson Obituary :Woman who changed law after giving birth in Broward jail, has died.

Tammy Jackson, who changed law after giving birth in Broward jail, has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 27, 2020.

“Layron Livingston on Twitter: “Tammy’s mother called me with this news; please keep her and Tammy’s family in your thoughts — Tammy Jackson, who changed law after giving birth in Broward jail, has died ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Tammy Jackson Death – Dead : Tammy Jackson Obituary :Woman who changed law after giving birth in Broward jail, has died.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.