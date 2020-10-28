Tammy Jackson Death – Dead : Tammy Jackson Obituary :Woman who changed law after giving birth in Broward jail, has died.

Tammy’s mother called me with this news; please keep her and Tammy’s family in your thoughts — Tammy Jackson, who changed law after giving birth in Broward jail, has diedhttps://t.co/65U9lH0Iv2 — Layron Livingston (@LayronWPLG) October 28, 2020

Tributes

Heartbreaking. Her name and story will never be forgotten. Thank you @_DignityFL for your incredible work and for honoring Tammy Jackson — and so many others — through action. https://t.co/zgvNH325Y6 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) October 28, 2020

Of all my 8 years in the legislature, fighting for Tammy Jackson with Dignity Florida and @senpizzo will always be my proudest moment. Sleep well! https://t.co/I8mGPQ2vPC — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) October 28, 2020