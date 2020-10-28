Tamra Dahl Death – Dead : Tamra Dahl Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Tamra Dahl has died, according to a statement posted online on October 26. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Sydney Gayle wrote
When death happens around you, after you’ve gone through the most excruciating pain losing a child it is so triggering. There are thoughts of that person being on the other side, wherever it is with your child. There are thoughts of the pain their family is going through, there are moments when you flash back to the intense grief you feel right after it happens.A childhood friend of mine passed away- Tamra Jayne Dahl
I don’t know how or why…. but I’m seeing she is gone. The last time tam and I talked was right after ares died…. I saw a post she had made and I checked in with her. I had been watching from behind the screen on things she was letting people know and going through challenges with her little ones health. In the end I don’t know if I would ever have seen tam again but I cherished that she was a cowgirl I knew and considered a sister growing up.So sad, so triggering…. but she was and still is so so amazing!!! I hope she is one of those from my life keeping my baby company till I get there.
Goodbye for now Tam, I’m a better person because I knew you, thanks!!
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Tisa Hedman wrote
I was so sad to see this too. I’m sorry for the further pain it brings to you Syd…. but yes.. I, like you, believe Tami probably is giving your little guy high fives and hugs on the other side .
