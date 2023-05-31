“Tandoori Chicken Biryani Recipe”: Recipe for Tandoori Chicken Biryani | तंदूरी चिकन बिरयानी

Tandoori Chicken Biryani

Tandoori chicken biryani is a popular dish in Indian cuisine. It is a combination of tandoori chicken and biryani, which is a rice-based dish with meat and spices. The dish is a perfect blend of flavors and textures, and it is a favorite among foodies.

Ingredients:

1 kg chicken

2 cups basmati rice

1 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste

2 teaspoons red chili powder

2 teaspoons coriander powder

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons oil

2 onions, sliced

4 green chilies, chopped

1 cup coriander leaves, chopped

1 cup mint leaves, chopped

2 cups water

Instructions:

Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, salt, and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the marinated chicken on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes. Heat oil in a pan and add sliced onions. Saute until they turn golden brown. Add green chilies, coriander leaves, and mint leaves. Saute for a minute. Add the baked chicken and mix well. Keep aside. Wash the basmati rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Boil 2 cups of water in a pot and add the soaked rice. Cook until the rice is half done. Drain the water from the rice and keep it aside. Take a large pot and layer the bottom with the cooked rice. Add a layer of the chicken mixture on top of the rice. Repeat the layers of rice and chicken mixture until all the rice and chicken mixture is used up. Cover the pot with a lid and cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked. Serve hot with raita or salad.

Tips:

Use fresh chicken for better taste.

Marinating the chicken for at least 2 hours is important for the flavors to blend well.

Baking the chicken before adding it to the biryani gives it a smoky flavor and enhances the taste.

Soaking the rice for 30 minutes helps in cooking the rice evenly.

Layering the biryani properly is important for even distribution of flavors.

Cook the biryani on low flame to avoid burning or overcooking the rice.

Adding a few drops of rose water or kewra water to the biryani enhances the aroma and flavor.

Conclusion:

Tandoori chicken biryani is a delicious and flavorful dish that is loved by everyone. The combination of tandoori chicken and biryani rice is a match made in heaven. With the right ingredients and proper technique, you can easily make this dish at home. It is perfect for a family dinner or a festive occasion. Serve it with raita or salad to complete the meal.

News Source : Bhargain ka Chef

Source Link :Tandoori Chicken Biryani | तंदूरी चिकन बिरयानी | Chicken Biryani Recipe/