“Tandoori Chicken Biryani Recipe”: Recipe for Tandoori Chicken Biryani | तंदूरी चिकन बिरयानी

Tandoori Chicken Biryani
Tandoori chicken biryani is a popular dish in Indian cuisine. It is a combination of tandoori chicken and biryani, which is a rice-based dish with meat and spices. The dish is a perfect blend of flavors and textures, and it is a favorite among foodies.
Ingredients:
- 1 kg chicken
- 2 cups basmati rice
- 1 cup yogurt
- 2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste
- 2 teaspoons red chili powder
- 2 teaspoons coriander powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 onions, sliced
- 4 green chilies, chopped
- 1 cup coriander leaves, chopped
- 1 cup mint leaves, chopped
- 2 cups water
Instructions:
- Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger garlic paste, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, salt, and lemon juice. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Place the marinated chicken on a baking tray and bake for 20-25 minutes.
- Heat oil in a pan and add sliced onions. Saute until they turn golden brown.
- Add green chilies, coriander leaves, and mint leaves. Saute for a minute.
- Add the baked chicken and mix well. Keep aside.
- Wash the basmati rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes.
- Boil 2 cups of water in a pot and add the soaked rice. Cook until the rice is half done.
- Drain the water from the rice and keep it aside.
- Take a large pot and layer the bottom with the cooked rice.
- Add a layer of the chicken mixture on top of the rice.
- Repeat the layers of rice and chicken mixture until all the rice and chicken mixture is used up.
- Cover the pot with a lid and cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is fully cooked.
- Serve hot with raita or salad.
Tips:
- Use fresh chicken for better taste.
- Marinating the chicken for at least 2 hours is important for the flavors to blend well.
- Baking the chicken before adding it to the biryani gives it a smoky flavor and enhances the taste.
- Soaking the rice for 30 minutes helps in cooking the rice evenly.
- Layering the biryani properly is important for even distribution of flavors.
- Cook the biryani on low flame to avoid burning or overcooking the rice.
- Adding a few drops of rose water or kewra water to the biryani enhances the aroma and flavor.
Conclusion:
Tandoori chicken biryani is a delicious and flavorful dish that is loved by everyone. The combination of tandoori chicken and biryani rice is a match made in heaven. With the right ingredients and proper technique, you can easily make this dish at home. It is perfect for a family dinner or a festive occasion. Serve it with raita or salad to complete the meal.
News Source : Bhargain ka Chef
Source Link :Tandoori Chicken Biryani | तंदूरी चिकन बिरयानी | Chicken Biryani Recipe/