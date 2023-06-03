“Tandoori Chicken Recipe”: Recipe for Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken Recipe

Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish that is known for its smoky and spicy flavor. It is made by marinating chicken in a mixture of yogurt and spices and then grilling it in a tandoor oven. This dish is not only delicious but also healthy as it is low in fat and high in protein.

Ingredients:

1 pound of chicken

1 cup of plain yogurt

1 tablespoon of ginger paste

1 tablespoon of garlic paste

1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of cumin powder

1 tablespoon of coriander powder

1 tablespoon of garam masala

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of red chili powder

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Instructions:

Step 1: In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, paprika, red chili powder, salt, lemon juice, and vegetable oil.

Step 2: Mix all the ingredients well until a smooth paste is formed.

Step 3: Cut the chicken into pieces and add them to the marinade.

Step 4: Coat the chicken well with the marinade and cover the bowl with plastic wrap.

Step 5: Refrigerate the chicken for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 6: Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 7: Place the chicken on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 8: Bake the chicken for 20-25 minutes or until it is cooked through.

Step 9: Turn the broiler on and broil the chicken for 2-3 minutes or until it is slightly charred.

Step 10: Remove the chicken from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes.

Step 11: Serve the tandoori chicken with some naan bread and mint chutney.

Health benefits of tandoori chicken:

Low in fat: Tandoori chicken is a healthy alternative to fried chicken as it is low in fat and calories. It is made by grilling the chicken instead of deep-frying it. High in protein: Chicken is a good source of protein which is essential for building and repairing muscles. Tandoori chicken is a great way to incorporate protein into your diet. Rich in antioxidants: The spices used in the marinade are rich in antioxidants which can protect your body from free radicals and prevent various diseases. Boosts metabolism: The spices used in the marinade can increase your metabolism and help you burn more calories. Improves digestion: Yogurt, which is one of the main ingredients in the marinade, is rich in probiotics that can improve your digestion and boost your immune system.

Conclusion:

Tandoori chicken is a delicious and healthy dish that you can easily make at home. The combination of spices and yogurt in the marinade gives it a unique flavor that is hard to resist. This dish is also packed with health benefits that can improve your overall well-being. So, next time you are looking for a healthy and tasty meal, give tandoori chicken a try.

