“Tandoori Chicken Recipe”: Recipe for Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken Recipe
Tandoori chicken is a popular Indian dish that is known for its smoky and spicy flavor. It is made by marinating chicken in a mixture of yogurt and spices and then grilling it in a tandoor oven. This dish is not only delicious but also healthy as it is low in fat and high in protein.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of chicken
- 1 cup of plain yogurt
- 1 tablespoon of ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon of garlic paste
- 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder
- 1 tablespoon of cumin powder
- 1 tablespoon of coriander powder
- 1 tablespoon of garam masala
- 1 tablespoon of paprika
- 1 tablespoon of red chili powder
- 1 tablespoon of salt
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
Instructions:
Step 1: In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, paprika, red chili powder, salt, lemon juice, and vegetable oil.
Step 2: Mix all the ingredients well until a smooth paste is formed.
Step 3: Cut the chicken into pieces and add them to the marinade.
Step 4: Coat the chicken well with the marinade and cover the bowl with plastic wrap.
Step 5: Refrigerate the chicken for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Step 6: Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Step 7: Place the chicken on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Step 8: Bake the chicken for 20-25 minutes or until it is cooked through.
Step 9: Turn the broiler on and broil the chicken for 2-3 minutes or until it is slightly charred.
Step 10: Remove the chicken from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes.
Step 11: Serve the tandoori chicken with some naan bread and mint chutney.
Health benefits of tandoori chicken:
- Low in fat: Tandoori chicken is a healthy alternative to fried chicken as it is low in fat and calories. It is made by grilling the chicken instead of deep-frying it.
High in protein: Chicken is a good source of protein which is essential for building and repairing muscles. Tandoori chicken is a great way to incorporate protein into your diet.
Rich in antioxidants: The spices used in the marinade are rich in antioxidants which can protect your body from free radicals and prevent various diseases.
Boosts metabolism: The spices used in the marinade can increase your metabolism and help you burn more calories.
Improves digestion: Yogurt, which is one of the main ingredients in the marinade, is rich in probiotics that can improve your digestion and boost your immune system.
Conclusion:
Tandoori chicken is a delicious and healthy dish that you can easily make at home. The combination of spices and yogurt in the marinade gives it a unique flavor that is hard to resist. This dish is also packed with health benefits that can improve your overall well-being. So, next time you are looking for a healthy and tasty meal, give tandoori chicken a try.
