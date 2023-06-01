Tandoori Chicken Tikka Recipe: Kitchen With Saba Sehar Shares a Mouth-Watering Tanduri Chicken Tikka Recipe

Delicious Tanduri Chicken Tikka Recipe By Kitchen With Saba Sehar

Introduction

Tanduri Chicken Tikka is a mouth-watering dish that originated in the Indian subcontinent. It is cooked using boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in a blend of spices and yogurt before being grilled or baked to perfection. This dish is a popular appetizer or main course in Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi cuisine.

If you’re looking for a recipe that is easy to follow and yields delicious results, then look no further than Kitchen With Saba Sehar’s Tanduri Chicken Tikka recipe. In this article, we will break down the recipe step-by-step and provide tips on how to make the perfect Tanduri Chicken Tikka.

Ingredients

To make Tanduri Chicken Tikka, you will need the following ingredients:

500g boneless chicken

1 cup yogurt

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp red chili powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp kasuri methi

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

Oil for brushing

Instructions

Now that you have all the ingredients, it’s time to start cooking!

Cut the boneless chicken into small, bite-sized pieces. In a large bowl, mix together the yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, kasuri methi, lemon juice, and salt. Add the chicken pieces to the bowl and mix well, making sure each piece is coated with the marinade. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or overnight for best results. Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Thread the chicken pieces onto skewers and brush with oil. Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until cooked through and slightly charred. Remove the skewers from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes before serving.

Tips

For a smoky flavor, you can grill the chicken instead of baking it.

You can also add vegetables like onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes to the skewers for extra flavor and nutrition.

If you don’t have kasuri methi, you can substitute it with dried fenugreek leaves.

Make sure to soak wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes before using them to prevent them from burning in the oven.

If you’re short on time, you can skip the marinating step and still get good results.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tanduri Chicken Tikka is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed as an appetizer or main course. With Kitchen With Saba Sehar’s recipe and our tips, you can make the perfect Tanduri Chicken Tikka at home and impress your family and friends with your cooking skills. So go ahead and give it a try – your taste buds will thank you!

