“Tangzhong Dinner Rolls Recipe”: Revealing the Recipe for Heavenly Soft Tangzhong Dinner Rolls by @mrs5cookbook

The Secret to Heavenly Softness: Tangzhong Dinner Rolls Recipe Revealed!

Are you tired of making dinner rolls that are tough and chewy? Do you want to impress your guests with soft and fluffy dinner rolls that will leave them asking for the recipe? Look no further than the Tangzhong method!

What is Tangzhong?

Tangzhong is a Japanese bread-making technique that involves cooking a portion of the flour and liquid in a recipe into a thick paste before adding it to the rest of the ingredients. This paste, called “roux,” pre-gelatinizes the flour, allowing it to absorb more liquid and create a softer, more tender crumb.

Tangzhong dinner rolls are not only exceptionally soft and fluffy but also have a longer shelf life and stay fresher for longer than regular dinner rolls.

Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon instant yeast

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 egg

Tangzhong roux (1/3 cup flour and 1 cup water)

Instructions:

Step 1: Make the Tangzhong roux

In a small saucepan, whisk together 1/3 cup of flour and 1 cup of water until no lumps remain. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens and becomes a paste-like consistency, about 2-3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 2: Mix the dough

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, and instant yeast.

In a separate microwave-safe bowl, combine the milk, water, and butter. Microwave for 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the butter has melted. Let the mixture cool to lukewarm temperature.

Add the egg and Tangzhong roux to the milk mixture and whisk to combine.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until a shaggy dough forms.

Step 3: Knead the dough

Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for 10-15 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Form the dough into a ball and place it in a lightly greased bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise in a warm, draft-free place for 1 hour or until it has doubled in size.

Step 4: Shape the rolls

Punch down the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces and shape each piece into a ball.

Place the rolls in a greased 9×13-inch baking pan, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise in a warm, draft-free place for 30-45 minutes or until they have doubled in size.

Step 5: Bake the rolls

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Bake the rolls for 20-25 minutes or until they are golden brown on top.

Remove the rolls from the oven and brush with melted butter.

Serve the rolls warm and enjoy the heavenly softness!

Conclusion:

The Tangzhong method is a game-changer in bread-making, and these dinner rolls are the perfect example of why. By pre-gelatinizing a portion of the flour, the resulting rolls are soft, fluffy, and tender, with a longer shelf life. Once you try these Tangzhong dinner rolls, you will never go back to regular dinner rolls again!

