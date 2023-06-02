Tania Estrada Quezada net worth: Biography, Age, Height, Career and Net Worth of Tania Estrada Quezada

Tania Estrada Quezada Biography: A Look at Her Life and Career

Tania Estrada Quezada is a Mexican actress and model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She was born on January 14, 1996, in Mexico City, Mexico. Tania grew up in a middle-class family and was always interested in acting and modeling since she was a child.

Early Life and Education

Tania started her acting career at a young age when she joined a local theater group in her hometown. She participated in several school plays and local theater productions, which helped her develop her acting skills. She also started modeling at a young age and participated in several local beauty pageants.

After completing high school, Tania decided to pursue a career in acting and modeling. She enrolled in a local acting school in Mexico City and started taking acting classes. She also continued to participate in local beauty pageants and modeling competitions.

Career

Tania’s career as an actress began in 2014 when she landed a small role in a Mexican telenovela. She then went on to appear in several other telenovelas and TV shows, including “La Rosa de Guadalupe,” “Por Siempre Joan Sebastian,” and “El Señor de los Cielos.”

In addition to her acting career, Tania has also worked as a model for several fashion brands and magazines. She has modeled for brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Victoria’s Secret.

Tania’s talent and hard work have earned her several awards and nominations throughout her career. She won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2018 Premios TVyNovelas for her role in “El Señor de los Cielos.”

Net Worth

Tania Estrada Quezada’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful acting and modeling career.

Personal Life

Tania is a private person and prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. She is not known to be dating anyone at the moment and has not revealed anything about her past relationships.

Height and Appearance

Tania Estrada Quezada stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) and weighs around 55 kg (121 lbs). She has a slim and toned physique and is known for her striking features, including her dark hair and eyes.

Final Thoughts

Tania Estrada Quezada is a talented actress and model who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. With her striking looks and impressive acting skills, she has become a fan favorite in Mexico and beyond. We look forward to seeing her continue to shine in her career and wish her all the best.

