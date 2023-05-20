Tank district grenade attack : One killed, 22 injured in Tank grenade attack, terrorist shot dead in exchange of fire with police

Terrorist killed, one dead and 22 injured in grenade attack at Tank marketplace

A grenade attack in the crowded marketplace of Tank district on Friday resulted in the death of one man and injured 22 people, including two policemen. A terrorist was also killed in an exchange of gunfire with police. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Khan, two bikers threw a hand grenade at a police vehicle, but the driver managed to throw it away. In the subsequent explosion, the driver and another constable were injured along with several civilians. The attackers managed to escape, but a police rider squad pursued them, resulting in a gunfight between police and terrorists in the crowded marketplace. One terrorist was killed in the shootout, as well as a passerby. Around 20 passersby were injured in the exchange of firing and grenade explosion. The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Tank, where their condition is now stable. The explosion and gunfight caused widespread panic in the area. Tank and adjacent districts, including Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and South and North Waziristan, have been among the worst hit in the recent wave of militancy. In the recent past, terrorists have targeted several policemen on polio security duty in the area. Despite several successful operations against militants in Lakki Marwat, terrorists have staged deadly attacks on police.

