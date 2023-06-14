Tanker explosion on Mumbai-Pune expressway kills five, including Ganesh Eknath Kolaskar

Ganesh Eknath Kolaskar : Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: Victim Ganesh Kolaskar succumbs to burn injuries

The death toll from the accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway has risen to five, following the death of one victim from severe burn injuries. The accident occurred when a tanker carrying a highly inflammable chemical caught fire and exploded on Kunegaon Bridge, resulting in a major inferno and multiple casualties. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Eknath Kolaskar, who was in Lonavala to drop a tourist at a hotel. The tanker lost control and collided with a divider, causing fiery balls of the chemical to fall on Kolaskar, who was admitted to Pavana Hospital and later passed away. Efforts are underway to identify the other deceased and notify their families, while injured persons are being treated by healthcare professionals. The Pune-Mumbai e-way was temporarily closed, but traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles as authorities carry out necessary repairs. The owner and driver of the tanker have been booked under sections 304 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

News Source : Shrinivas Deshpande

