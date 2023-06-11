Tanker truck fire causes highway collapse near Philadelphia, suspect/victim identity unknown

tanker truck fire near Philadelphia : Truck Fire Leads to Partial Collapse of I-95 Highway near Philadelphia, Suspect or Victim Name Unknown

A highway in Philadelphia was partially closed down due to a truck fire that occurred under an on-ramp for the I-95 highway. The incident caused the roadway to partially collapse, with officials on the scene investigating the extent of the damage. The northbound roadway collapsed before 8am on Sunday, while the southbound roadway is said to be “compromised”. It is unclear what caused the fire, and no injuries have been reported as of yet. The type of truck involved in the incident has not been confirmed, as officials have not been able to approach the vehicle to look for the driver. The closure of the highway is expected to last for several days as repairs are carried out.

News Source : Gustaf Kilander

