Tanner Friedline Death –Dead-Obituaries :Tanner was in a bad dirt bike accident and has passed away.
Tanner Friedline has died, according to a statement posted online on November 9. 2020.
Justin Scott Frampton wrote
Last night we all lost an incredible friend to an unthinkable tragedy. Tanner Friedline you weren’t just a friend to me but a teammate and someone I thought of as family. We started the crazy journey of racing together at Jennerstown for 2 years as we grew stronger in our friendship. I wish I had that last race with you 2 years ago…. never expected for that to be my last chance to have fun battling with my teammate. Many memories from youth football with dad coaching you, Dylan and my brother to being with the guys at Beahr Camp on Buckmas Eve. I wish I kept my promise to come watch you race on the MX track but time got in the way. Im sorry this happened to one of the best guys we all knew, that grin, your jokes and personality was one of a kind…. FLY HIGH, RIDE HARD AND KEEP KICKING THAT DIRT UP MASHING THAT THROTTLE. FOREVER LOVED AND MISSED #7.
KEEP THE SINGO & FRIEDLINE FAMILY IN YOUR HEARTS…. WE LOVE YOU ALL
Brittany Saylor wrote
Asking for prayers for the Tanner Friedline family. Tanner was in a bad dirt bike accident and has passed away. Please pray for the family as well as the North Star student body as they grieve the loss of a classmate. Thank you.
It’s with a heavy heart that we report that the Jennerstown Speedway community lost one of its own. Tanner Friedline…
Posted by Jennerstown Speedway Complex LLC on Sunday, November 8, 2020
